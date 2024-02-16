Taste of Little Italy: Music, demos, delicious delights in Tradition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Get ready to savor the flavors of Italy as the Taste of Little Italy celebrates its 17th anniversary this weekend in Tradition.

There will be live music and cooking demonstrations filled with all the Italian flavors.

The free three-day festival is the Treasure Coast's largest Italian celebration. You can immerse yourself in the Italian ambiance, enjoy national Italian American entertainers, participate in free cooking demonstrations, and indulge in delicious dishes.

A celebrity cheese-building contest will be on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The top three winners will get cash prizes for their charities.

How the cheese-building competition works

Taste of Little Italy returns this weekend to Port St. Lucie

Gates open Friday at 4 p.m.