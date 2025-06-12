Sweetening literacy: Junior League of Boca Raton partners with Norman Love Confections

BOCA RATON, Fla. — This month, the Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) is making a sweet impact on literacy in Title 1 schools by combining the love of reading with delicious chocolates.

As part of their Raising Readers initiative, JLBR recently honored 26 dedicated teachers for their efforts in fostering a culture of reading in their classrooms. Each teacher received approximately 100 new books to enhance their classroom libraries.

Junior League of Boca Raton

The initiative gets an extra boost this month thanks to local favorite Norman Love Confections, which has pledged to donate 10% of all chocolate sales during June to the Raising Readers campaign. This means that every chocolate purchase helps support literacy efforts in the community, creating a delicious way for chocolate lovers to contribute to a worthy cause.

