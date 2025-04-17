Sweet Corn Fiesta celebrates 25 years of kernel goodness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Sunday, April 27, prepare to shuck and jive at the 25th annual Sweet Corn Fiesta, where the sweetest corn in all of Florida takes center stage.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds will be bursting with excitement, delicious flavors and kernels of fun for the whole family.

The Sweet Corn Fiesta draws in families from near and far to indulge in hot, buttery locally grown sweet corn. Whether you're chomping down on an ear or competing in our famous corn-eating contest, there's no shortage of "a-maize-ment."

Highlights of this year's fiesta include thrilling amateur contests — think corn shucking, cooking competitions, and "cob-tastic" games designed for kids.

But the real "pop" of the event is the return of the "National Sweet Corn Eating Championship," presented by Major League Eating.

Watch as competitors from around the globe put their skills to the test, attempting to gobble down as many ears of corn as they can in just 12 minutes. It's a race against time, and every "chew" counts.

And while you're there, don't forget to enjoy live music from the Krystal River Band and Andrew Morris Band.

Palm Beach County is the largest sweet corn-producing county in the United States.

Admission prices are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages six to 12. Little ones ages five and under get in for free. Plus, parking is free.

Boxes of fresh sweet corn will be available for $25 outside the entry gates (48 ears per box). Ticketed guests can snag a box for just $20.

Thank you for reading my corny article. I'll stop with the corn puns now.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.