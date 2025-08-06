Sweet art: South Florida artist uses Skittles to create iconic portraits 

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) launched the vibrant “Pop Culture” exhibition at the Cornell Art Museum located in the heart of Delray’s Old School Square.

The show is running now through Sept. 28. This exhibition invites visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in a dynamic showcase of iconic moments and cultural innovations, artfully connecting the past with the present.

The exhibition takes over the lower galleries of the museum, presenting a kaleidoscope of color, creativity, and commentary through the lenses of six fearless and talented artists.

Delray Beach DDA Harold Caudio

Visitors can expect to see groundbreaking works from South Florida mixed-media artist Harold Caudio, whose striking pieces challenge perceptions and celebrate diversity.

Caudio’s series of portraits of influential figures, including Janet Jackson and Tupac, is uniquely crafted from Skittles candy. The inspiration for this work stems from the tragic story of Trayvon Martin, whose memory is honored as Caudio uses Skittles—symbolic of innocence and youth—as a medium.

Additionally, he will debut a new piece dedicated to tennis sensation (Delray’s own) Coco Gauff, presented to her family just last month.

Delray DDA Ashleigh Walters

The exhibition also features the whimsical artistry of Ashleigh Walters, a former WPTV news anchor turned painter and sculptor. Her imaginative and oddly scaled creations add a touch of light-hearted charm to the display.

Delray DDA Damian Fitzsimmons

Interactive elements abound with the inclusion of Damian Fitzsimmons’ innovative ray gun art, captivating visitors and encouraging engagement. As a prominent filmmaker and creative director of Braveman Media, Fitzsimmons brings a multidisciplinary approach to the exhibition, further enriching the experience.

Open to the public with free admission, the Cornell Art Museum operates Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations are appreciated to support ongoing artistic endeavors.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.