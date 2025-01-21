Susan G. Komen Honors 2025 Ford Warriors in Pink with a special surprise

WATCH THE REVEAL: Breast cancer survivors featured on Palm Tran Bus

Nine women from South Florida—survivors, fighters, and advocates in the fight against breast cancer—were honored Tuesday morning as the 2025 Ford Warriors in Pink by Susan G. Komen.

These women, who have turned their personal battles with breast cancer into a mission of hope and action, were celebrated with a touching moment as they saw their faces featured on a Palm Tran bus for the first time.

The bus, wrapped in vibrant pink branding and adorned with images of the honorees, will travel throughout South Florida, spreading awareness and inspiration to countless people.

"If nothing else, Susan G. Komen causes women to feel empowered," Erin M. Correa of Riviera Beach said.

"I love being a part of this community; and just being there to support other women, because that's what it's all about," Nicholle Chadwick of Boca Raton said.

"Know that everyone went through the same journey you're on is awesome to have the support," Julie Culpepper of Fort Lauderdale said.

The Palm Tran bus tribute is part of a series of events leading up to the More Than Pink Walk in West Palm Beach this Saturday, Jan. 25. The walk will bring together thousands of supporters united in the mission to end breast cancer and support those affected by it.

For more information about the More Than Pink Walk or Susan G. Komen's efforts, click here.

