Surprise pop-up beer and burgers event for St. Lucie County tornado victims

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — One of the neighborhoods hardest hit by Hurricane Milton's tornados in St. Lucie County is Spanish Lakes.

On Tuesday, the 55+ community was surprised with Beer and Burgers.

"Yeah, that was pretty awesome. So out of the blue, Rep. Dana Trabulsy, in coordination with Peter W. Busch from Southern Eagle Distribution showed up, and they brought in a beer truck, cook[ed] barbecue and set it up in a with a big tent," said George Landry, the St. Lucie County administrator.

My first thought was, Busch, like Anheuser-Busch? Yes, one of those Busches!

Landry said at first, three golf carts with about six seniors pulled up at took notice of the air-conditioned tent.

"And all of a sudden [people] just came in like a wave. So they got the message out really quickly and it was pretty awesome vision," said Landry.

I always say if you want to get the word out about something, use televison. But "Tellasenior" is faster.

"There were 400 seniors from Spanish Lakes. And it was kind of nice to get them a little break from all the devastation, just a little evening away from everything," said Landry.