Surfers teach children with autism how to hang ten

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Surfers for Autism is a nonprofit organization that provides free surfing and beach events to children and young adults with special abilities.

"We end up crashing barriers and families come to the beach with the idea that their kids may not be able to do these certain activities, and we show them they can do all this and more in 30 minutes," Moose Brown, the CEO of Surfers for Autism, said.

Most kids are not overstimulated by going to the surf lessons.

"That's a fear I think for most families when they see Surfers for Autism," Charles Erbe, president of Surfers for Autism, said. "I'll be honest, after you get the kids out here, 99% of them end up in the water. They end up enjoying all the moments, feeling the pressure off their body. Getting the cheers at the shoreline is a big part of it, and it's also really relieving for the parents themselves. When you think about the parents that get out there and let their child go for a little bit and take the weight off of their shoulders."

Erbe said the events provide a sense of community for kids with autism, and they can just be themselves.

"And just the community offers the awareness it brings to the community that they are are amazing individuals, young adults to children that just do these things that not expected," Erbe said. "And 30 minutes they're up, They're standing on a surfboard."

The group plans to host three learn-to-surf events from Jupiter to Fort Pierce on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jupiter - Carlin Park

Jensen Beach - Sea Turtle Beach

Fort Pierce - Pepper Park

Click here to register for the events.