Surfers for Autism hosts short film watch party at Barbecue Beer Co. in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The local community is invited to join Surfers for Autism for a watch party at Barbecue Beer Co., located at 1830 NE Jensen Beach Blvd. this Saturday, Aug. 16

The event aims to raise awareness and funds to support individuals with autism through free surf sessions and engaging activities.

The festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. with live music and a mouthwatering pig roast feast, complete with all the fixings. Guests can enjoy this delicious meal for just $15 per person, and their first drink will be complimentary.

At 4 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to watch "Best Day Ever: The Surfers for Autism Story," a short film that highlights the positive impact of Surfers for Autism events on children and adults with autism. The film showcases the joy, confidence, and community fostered through surfing, providing an inside look at how these experiences empower participants and their families.

In addition to the film screening, the event will also feature another segment showcasing the new Surfers for Autism Sensory Ranch in Palm City, Florida further demonstrating the organization’s commitment to supporting individuals with developmental delays.

The Watch Party will conclude with an auction, where attendees can bid on prizes, and a 50/50 cash raffle.

While there is no admission fee for the event, Surfers for Autism welcomes voluntary donations to help fund their mission of providing free surfing lessons and events for those in need.

For more information, click here or contact Surfers for Autism by calling 772-261-7379 or emailing admin@surfersforautism.org.

