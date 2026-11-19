WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas across South Florida.

Sunny 107.9 switched to all-Christmas music on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 a.m., playing 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year' with on-air personalities 'Danny & Megan,' Tracy St. George and Jennifer Ross.

The West Palm Beach radio station will play holiday music 24 hours a day, seven days a week through Dec. 27.

The holiday playlist will include Christmas classics and newer favorites from artists including Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole, Wham! and Andy Williams.

"Every year, our listeners eagerly anticipate the moment Sunny 107.9 begins playing Christmas music around the clock," said David Adams, the station's Brand & Content Director. "The holidays are about bringing people together, creating memories, and celebrating traditions."

The station, which normally plays hits from the 1970s, '80s and '90s, says it will also hold holiday-themed contests, community initiatives and special events throughout November and December.

Listeners can hear the Christmas programming on 107.9 FM, through Sunny1079.com, or on the Sunny 107.9 mobile app.

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