Summer Food Drive returns with the Urban League of Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV’s 5th annual Summer Food Drive is underway, partnering with the Urban League of Palm Beach County to combat food insecurity made worse by rising grocery costs.

Volunteers are staffing a live phone bank in the newsroom, ready to take donations at 1-833-306-0964 during WPTV’s live broadcasts, or any time by visiting the Urban League’s event page. Funds will be converted into fresh fruits, vegetables and pantry staples for local families.

“Prices are up, gas is high, and eggs are still expensive — our families are hurting,” said Patrick J. Franklin, president and CEO of the Urban League.

He said even small contributions can help a family make it through a week or give them relief from choosing between rent, food, healthcare, power or gas.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices increased nearly 3% since last April. Tomato prices rose almost 40% in the past year, while beef costs continue to climb.

Franklin emphasized that anyone waiting in line for hours for an unknown box of food clearly needs the assistance, regardless of the car they drive.

The Urban League is expanding its services to the Treasure Coast after recognizing that many clients migrated north from Palm Beach County but still return for services.

“We found it easy for us to make that move, and I’m looking forward to it,” Franklin said.

Soon, the Urban League will change its name to the Urban League for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Residents can also request extra food for neighbors in need.

“Absolutely — no questions asked,” Franklin said.

WPTV

The next community food giveaways take place on Saturday, June 20, starting at 7 a.m., while supplies last:



Temple Israel of West Palm Beach – 2101 North Australian Ave., West Palm Beach

Hand Park – 500 West Canal St., South Belle Glade

Pompey Park – 1101 NW 2nd St., Delray Beach

Weatherbee Elementary – 800 East Weatherbee Rd., Fort Pierce

Why This Matters Now

Rising grocery costs are straining household budgets across Florida, especially for seniors and working families. The Summer Food Drive offers direct relief, ensuring that fresh, healthy foods reach those who need them most in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

For those looking to volunteer, visit ulpbc.org/volunteer to apply.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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