Grocery prices surge: Ground beef, tomatoes, coffee see steepest increases

STUART, Fla. — Shoppers are confronting significant price increases at grocery stores as the latest Consumer Price Index report reveals sharp jumps in essential food staples, with ground beef, tomatoes and coffee leading the surge across Martin County.

Ground beef prices have climbed 2.7% since April and jumped 14.5% over the past year, according to federal data released this month. Fresh tomatoes have experienced even steeper increases, surging nearly 40% compared to the same period last year. Coffee enthusiasts are facing an 18.5% annual price increase, with costs rising 2% from April alone.

Local Coffee Business Adapts to Price Volatility

The price pressures are particularly evident at the Roasted Record in Stuart, a coffee and vinyl shop celebrating its 10th year on the Treasure Coast. Owner Michael Mann told WPTV that his business has weathered a challenging period of supply shortages, dramatic pricing swings and intermittent trade tariffs.

"We're still kind of pulling ourselves out from the hole we went into last year," Mann said during an interview Monday.

The coffee supply chain's complexity has created day-to-day uncertainty for small business owners like Mann. Coffee beans are primarily sourced from equatorial countries, where weather patterns and political instability can dramatically affect availability and pricing.

"Depending on the time of year, it's day to day," Mann explained. "This morning I was just on the phone with my importer trying to figure out if Brazil had landed yet, if not, then Nicaragua."

Small Businesses Invest in Supply Chain Solutions

A large burlap bag of coffee beans now costs Mann approximately $900 — representing a 200% increase from prices just two years ago. The dramatic cost escalation prompted him to make an unconventional business investment: purchasing a coffee farm in Colombia to gain more control over his supply chain and costs.

"That was just one way that myself and many other roasters around here had to think outside the box to control costs," Mann said.

Despite the financial pressures, customer demand for specialty coffee remains robust in Stuart. Regular customer Ken, who frequents the Roasted Record, said he hasn't reduced his coffee purchases despite the price increases.

"For me, it's kind of a hobby as well. I like to come to places like this, more specialty stuff," Ken told WPTV.

Why This Matters Now

The sustained inflation in grocery staples reflects broader economic pressures affecting Florida families, particularly in Martin County where tourism and seasonal population changes can amplify cost-of-living challenges. Small businesses like coffee roasters face the dual pressure of maintaining customer loyalty while managing unprecedented supply costs, often forcing them to explore innovative solutions like direct farm investments to survive market volatility.

Economic analysts suggest that while some commodities may see price stabilization later this year, the structural changes in global supply chains mean consumers and small businesses will likely continue adapting to higher baseline costs for imported goods like coffee.

The price increases come as Florida residents already face elevated housing costs and other inflationary pressures, making grocery budget management increasingly challenging for local families.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.