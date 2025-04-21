Students turn trash into fashion at 13th Annual Catwalk Show

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In honor of Earth Day and its 25th anniversary, Resource Depot is celebrating creativity, conservation, and community at the 13th Annual Catwalk Student Fashion Show.

This one-of-a-kind event features 20 local middle and high school students who have embraced the “trashformation” challenge—designing wearable art pieces from upcycled materials.

Hosted in collaboration with Loggerhead Marinelife Center, this year’s show highlights marine conservation, drawing inspiration from ocean life and the important work being done to protect it.

The Catwalk Student Fashion Show will take place Saturday, April 26 at 11 a.m. at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. The event is free and open to the public.

Throughout the program, students received guidance and access to Resource Depot’s vast collection of reusable materials. Along the way, they learned about sustainability, problem-solving, and the power of creativity to inspire change.

Following the show, the student creations will be on display in Resource Depot’s GalleRE exhibition from May 9 through June 7 with an opening reception on Friday, May 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

As Resource Depot celebrates 25 years of impact, the nonprofit also shared some impressive stats:



190,050+ pounds of materials diverted from landfills

9,644+ youth & adults reached through creative programs

27,129+ educators, artists & makers supported

For more information, visit www.resourcedepot.org

