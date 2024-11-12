Student-run thrift shop features $5 prom dresses, hygiene items, clothing

STUART, Fla. — Inside Martin County's South Fork High School is the Bulldog Closet. It's a student-run thrift store that offers trendy clothing, hygiene items, and school supplies. There are even sections with prom dresses and suit jackets.

"The prom dresses came from a bridal store in Alabama," said Kyle Gorton, a math teacher at South Fork High School.

"Other than, like, bags, clothing, shoes. We also have hygiene products, as well as an array of school supplies so that we can meet all the needs of our students," said student volunteer and junior Addison.

Any student can shop at the thrift shop, which is primarily operated by student volunteers. Students can earn community service hours by washing clothing, pricing items, and working on the floor.

Students and families with hardship are offered vouchers for private opportunities to shop for their needs.

The school is seeking donations of youthful and popular items (stuff teens would want to wear).

"Our community support really has been tremendous. We just received a $10,000 donation from our local Edward Jones, so we are really thrilled about that," said Jaime Thompson, the principal of South Fork High School.

Thompson said Michael Maine, the superintendent of the Martin County School District, was so impressed by the Bulldog Closet that he helped the closet expand this school year into a sizably bigger space.