Stuart woman turns 102, cracks up WPTV's T.A. Walker with her advice for longevity

STUART, Fla. — A Martin County woman celebrated her 102nd birthday last week.

Ruth Whiteman, who lives at Alto Stuart assisted living facility, was surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law who visiting from Delaware.

For the celebration, she wore a tiara with the number 102 on it, held a bouquet of flowers and had her hair and makeup done. She said she was born in the Great Depression and really didn't have any tips for longevity and vitality other than eating healthy.

"So 102 years old, what are you doing to have that longevity, that vitality? What are some tips you can give us?" WPTV reporter T.A. Walker asked Whiteman.

"I have no clue, none at all, none at all," Whiteman said with her dry wit.

"Let me ask it a different way," Walker said while laughing. "I have a vodka drink every night, am I going to be 102?"

"I have no idea," Whiteman said with an even drier delivery.

Stuart Mayor Campbell Rich was among those who joined the big celebration last week.

