Stevie Nicks Twirl: WPTV teaches professional dancers the signature spin

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Get ready for a night of fiery passion and breathtaking artistry.

T.A. Walker is shining a light on Ballet Palm Beach, which is connecting you with the timeless tale of "Carmen," bringing it to life at the Kravis Center this weekend.

Usually, when I go to visit a production they are teaching me something. But yesterday, I felt like I needed to share my passion (okay, obsession) for Stevie Nicks with the professional dancers at Ballet Palm Beach. I taught the troop her iconic twirl. The professionals nailed the move right away.

Stevie Nicks Twirl: WPTV Teaches Ballet Palm Beach the signature spin

The dancers are set to take the stage this weekend at the Kravis Center with their production of "Carmen."

From the sultry streets of Spain to the contemporary cool of Puerto Rico, this production is like a paso doble of ballet. It’s a theatrical piece that shares the dramatic, intense, and highly stylized qualities of a paso doble dance, but with the technical precision and graceful movements characteristic of ballet all set in an all-female workers at a cigar factory.

“The story was written in the mid 1800s it was scandalous at the time. This is about a woman who had her way with men and didn't make any excuses about it. She was the most popular, as you might imagine, the most beautiful, the fieryest, and then she kind of tempts fate, because they want to be in love, but they really don't know how she doesn't know how to keep her independence and be in love. He doesn't know how to be in love and not possess. So it's this the whole time, and it is, and there's a bullfighter in it. So there you go,” said Colleen Smith, the founding artistic and executive director of Ballet Palm Beach.

Like a bullfight so is Carmen's relationship with her love interest Don José.

Tickets start at $49 plus taxes and fee. For more information, click here.

Performance Schedule:

