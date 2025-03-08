Stepping up for mental health: Join the celebration at the 4th Annual Mind & Body Connection 5K and Walk

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mental Health America of the Palm Beaches is hosting its 4th Annual Mind & Body Connection 5K and Walk for Wellness, taking place on March 22, 2025, at Dreher Park South in West Palm Beach. This event is designed for runners and walkers of all ages, promoting mental health awareness and fostering community connections.

Participants can expect a lively atmosphere with a post-run snack, live music, and an awards ceremony to recognize outstanding achievements. All registered participants will receive a men’s or women’s race shirt, and every finisher will be awarded a finisher's medal. Additionally, age group awards will be distributed.

The event supports Mental Health America of the Palm Beaches, which provides numerous resources and programs to empower individuals to achieve personal wellness.

Race Details:



Date: March 22, 2025

Time: 7:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Location: Dreher Park South, West Palm Beach, FL

Registration: To participate in the Mind & Body Connection 5K and Walk, please visit mhapalmbeaches.org/events.

About Mental Health America

The organization operates the Fern Street Clubhouse, a unique, community-based center that emphasizes recovery through supportive relationships and engagement in meaningful activities. Here, members thrive through cooking, gardening, and creative pursuits, fostering a sense of community while gaining essential life skills.

