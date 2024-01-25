Step inside life-sized inflatable humpback whale this weekend at South Florida Fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's the final weekend of the South Florida Fair and there are several educational activations.

The Beekeepers Association of Palm Beach County has bees on display, educating people on why bees are important to our food supply. Kids can get up close to the hive and try and spot the queen. There are fresh honey tastings, as well as lip balm and tasty orange honey sticks.

Beekeepers educating children on importance of honey bees at South Florida Fair

Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute has a new inflatable humpback whale. You can go inside the whale and check out a whale's anatomy. T.A. Walker learned numerous fun facts as he shined a light on the exhibit Thursday morning. Humpbacks breed along the South Florida coastline during the winter, have throats the size of a grapefruit (so they couldn't actually swallow a human) and feed on shrimp and krill.

Walk into an inflatable humpback whale at South Florida Fair

"When you first unzip the whale and you go inside and you see all the anatomy inflated, you could just hear everyone gasping, and their eyes lighting up," Gabby Barbarite, Ph.D. director of outreach and engagement at FAU Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, said. "They're taking pictures. We've had tons of kids ask questions. We hopefully inspire some of them to become marine scientists."

The whale was constructed by the same company that produces some of the floats for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

