St. Vincent Ferrer Festival brings excitement, food and community spirit to Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The 58th Annual St. Vincent Ferrer Festival is rolling into Delray Beach from Feb. 28 to March 1, and it's shaping up to be a whirlwind of excitement, food, and community spirit.

This tradition promises three days packed with non-stop fun. Festival-goers can look forward to a dazzling array of thrilling rides that’ll send your heart soaring, live music that’ll have you dancing like no one’s watching, and mouthwatering delights from an assortment of food trucks. Plus there’s a chili contest to put your taste buds to the test and a corn hole tournament ready to ignite some friendly competition.

Admission and parking are free. Wristbands for rides are available now with pre-sale prices. Snag a 3-day ride band for just $80 or a 1-day ride band for a mere $30.

Organizers said over 50,000 volunteer hours go into making the festival a reality.

The festival hours for the 58th Annual St. Vincent Ferrer Festival are as follows:



Friday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

For more details, visit https://festivalsvf.com/.

