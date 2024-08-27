Spider-Man like you've never HEARD it before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — T.A. Walker is shining a light on the web of musicality connecting us as it comes to the Kravis Center.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to make headlines, Berklee College of Music student Shelbie Rassler created a viral video that has millions of views. Even making its way onto a Sunday TODAY show story by Harry Smith.

Shelby, now 26, has now turned her sights onto conducting "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert National Tour," which lands in town next Thursday.

On social media, you may have seen the Kravis Center post pictures of Spider-Man teasing his upcoming one-night appearance at the performing arts hall, landing on signs and parts of the building.

Here's what next week's performance will look like: as the Marvel movie "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" plays out on an HD screen, a live full orchestra performs the accompaniment with live scratch DJs.

A feet so challenging, so precise, Shelby's job is to keep the train on the tracks for over two and a half hours.

"There's so many moving parts, whether it's the dialog, the sound effects, the score, the DJ, scratching, all of these things that need to sync up, you know, to the millisecond," said Shelbie Rassler, the tour's conductor.

"Yeah, because one false start and the movie's still going," I said in an interview.

"Right. Right. Exactly. Exactly. The movie, you know, once, once it begins, it's playing," Rassler replied. "Personally, I'm very excited, especially for the Kravis Center. I'm actually from South Florida. it's my hometown. all of my family will be there, and it'll be great."

Get your tickets by clicking here. They start at $30.