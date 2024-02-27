Watch Now
SouthTech schools to host free festival for 20th anniversary

For two decades SouthTech has been teaching students trades from cosmetology to mechanics to medical sciences. This Saturday, the school is celebrating 20 years in Boynton Beach. This morning, T.A. Walker is shining a light on the school and uncovering their unique learning approach, preparing students for success and beyond.
Posted at 9:35 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 09:35:39-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The SouthTech Spectacular will celebrate 20 years of the schools' success in teaching trade skills.

The event will be held at the charter schools' high school campus on Saturday, March 2 from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.

The event will feature family-friendly activities including:

  • DJ and music
  • Musical performances by students
  • Food trucks
  • Fire truck (Boynton Beach Fire Rescue)
  • Car show
  • Rugby demonstration and clinic
  • Chalk art
  • Haircuts, face painting, and hair braiding by the cosmetology students
  • Photo booth hosted by drama students
  • Cookie decorating by culinary students
  • Art activities
  • Games
  • Food tastings
  • Seed planting by the agriculture students

SouthTech Academy is located at 6161 Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.

