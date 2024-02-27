SouthTech schools to host free festival for 20th anniversary

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The SouthTech Spectacular will celebrate 20 years of the schools' success in teaching trade skills.
The event will be held at the charter schools' high school campus on Saturday, March 2 from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.
The event will feature family-friendly activities including:
- DJ and music
- Musical performances by students
- Food trucks
- Fire truck (Boynton Beach Fire Rescue)
- Car show
- Rugby demonstration and clinic
- Chalk art
- Haircuts, face painting, and hair braiding by the cosmetology students
- Photo booth hosted by drama students
- Cookie decorating by culinary students
- Art activities
- Games
- Food tastings
- Seed planting by the agriculture students
SouthTech Academy is located at 6161 Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.