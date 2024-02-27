SouthTech schools to host free festival for 20th anniversary

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The SouthTech Spectacular will celebrate 20 years of the schools' success in teaching trade skills.

The event will be held at the charter schools' high school campus on Saturday, March 2 from 1 p.m to 4 p.m.

The event will feature family-friendly activities including:



DJ and music

Musical performances by students

Food trucks

Fire truck (Boynton Beach Fire Rescue)

Car show

Rugby demonstration and clinic

Chalk art

Haircuts, face painting, and hair braiding by the cosmetology students

Photo booth hosted by drama students

Cookie decorating by culinary students

Art activities

Games

Food tastings

Seed planting by the agriculture students

SouthTech Academy is located at 6161 Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.