South Florida Strawberry Festival returns to Boca Raton this weekend

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The South Florida Strawberry Festival returns this weekend in Boca Raton with treats, tunes and thrills for the entire family.

The festival formerly known as the Boca Strawberry Festival, returns Jan. 17-19 and promises a fun-filled weekend for all ages.

Guests can indulge in delectable strawberry-themed treats, enjoy live music spanning reggae to Motown hits, and shop from local vendors offering specialty foods and unique items.

New this year, the festival has moved to Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park to accommodate the growing crowds.

Strawberries Galore

Food lovers can head straight to the Strummies section, where an array of strawberry-themed delights await. From sweet treats to hearty meals, festival-goers can indulge their taste buds. For those looking for a refreshing sip, strawberry cocktails and mocktails will be available to complement the festive atmosphere.

Live Entertainment and Shows

The festival's main stage will feature an eclectic lineup of live music, including reggae dancehall, Motown classics, 70s and 80s hits, and today's chart-toppers. Families can also enjoy the antics of the America's Got Talent Stunt Dog Show and be amazed by a thrilling magic performance.

Rides and Attractions

Thrill-seekers of all ages will find plenty to enjoy with rides like the Berry-Go-Round, Giant Fun Slide, and Water Bumper Boats. For younger attendees, the inflatable villages offer slides, obstacle courses, and bounce houses. Teens and adults can also test their skills at the Golf Simulator Truck and Derby Race Game Trailers.

