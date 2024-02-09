South Florida Seafood Festival comes to Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Immerse yourself in the coastal charm and savor a variety of delectable dishes prepared by top-notch chefs.

WPTV journalist T.A. Walker on Friday shined a light on the South Florida Seafood and Music Festival happening Saturday in Boca Raton.

There will be everything from succulent shrimp to mouthwatering lobster. There's something for every palate.

In addition to the food, there will be live music, vendors, classic cars, a cigar party, and a virtual golf swing station.

"This festival summarizes Florida it's laid back it's summer vibes music, it's seafood, seafood, seafood, and it's just been enjoying the outdoors, the great weather and not being rushed. That's what Florida's about," said Sharon Patterson with the South Florida Seafood and Music Festival.

Gates to the festival open at 12 p.m. Saturday on the green at Mizner Park. Tickets are cheaper if you buy them in advance and there are discounts for children and military who show a military ID.