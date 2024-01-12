South Florida Fair opens in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For 112 years, the South Florida Fair has brought entertainment, livestock, rides, and fair food to Palm Beach County.

This year's theme is "Dive Into Fun," and fair goers can marine life like meet sharks, sting rays and sea lions, and other water activities.

Sea lion gives reporter T.A. Walker a kiss at South Florida Fair

Sea Lion gives reporter T.A. Walker kisses at South Florida Fair

Each year, the fair brings new food items. The most notable items this year include chocolate-dipped pickles rolled in your choice of fruity pebbles, pop rocks, or Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and a burger with sticky buns and melted curds.

The fair is requiring an adult guardian after 7 p.m. for teens 17 and under. It’s a policy that started in 2023 and solved "gathering issues."

And new this year, the South Florida Fair has a new bag policy seen enforced at events like SunFest and PGA Tour events.

"The bag policy is basically any bag. Bigger than six inches by nine inches must be clear. Now if somebody has a diaper bag or special needs medication, they can ask for that bag be searched at different case," said Matt Wallsmith, the chief financial officer of the South Florida Fair.

The fair will run through Sunday, Jan. 28.

Ticket Pricing:

