South Florida Fair opens Friday with dinosaur theme

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The 111th South Florida Fair opens Friday with a dinosaur theme called Dino-Myte.

In addition, rules for minors that were put in place the last week of last year’s fair are returning. On Friday and Saturday nights after 8 p.m., anyone 17 or younger has to be accompanied by an adult and buy a ride wristband for $40 at the gate.

"What happens is that at 10 o'clock, the buildings close and a lot of, most of our entertainment shows are finished. So really the thing to do at the fair on a Friday and Saturday night after that time is ride the rides. So we're just making sure that when people are coming in through the gates, that's the reason they're coming is to ride the rides. So we're taking care of it at the front entrance," said Vicki Chouris, the president and CEO of the South Florida Fair.

The idea is to deter large groups of teenagers from forming, which fair organizers said can be chaotic at times.

"One mom in our newsroom had a question. If she dropped off her kids at 6 p.m., what happens at 8 p.m." WPTV Shining A Light reporter T.A. Walker asked Chouris.

"Nothing. They're here, they're in, they're enjoying the fair. They've probably done a lot of the things already, you know, so that it's fine. That is absolutely fine," Chouris answered.

"So then how are you going to enforce minors after eight o'clock? Who are you checking IDs? How's that going to work?" Walker asked.

"The adult must show an ID to prove, obviously, if it's questionable that they are over 18 years of age. And that'll happen at the front gates as well," Chouris answered.

"So if they're already in the fair and they're under 18, they're good to go?" Walker asked.

"They're good to go. Yes, yes," Chouris answered.

The chaperones do not have to follow the minors around, and if the minor is already inside the venue before 8 p.m., they are OK to stay inside the fair.

The fair said last year's attendance was at 300,000 and they expect to top that number this year.

For more information about the South Florida Fair, click here.