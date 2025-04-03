'Songwriters in the Round' brings country music to Martin County to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — This month, the Hobe Sound Farmers Market will be transformed into a lively hub of country music and community spirit.

The much-anticipated Songwriters in the Round event will take place April 12 from 6-10 p.m. at 1425 Southeast Bridge Road.

Nashville coming to Hobe Sound to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Martin County

It will feature renowned Nashville songwriters Kurt Stevens, Philip White, Brice Long, along with the upbeat sounds of the Andrew Morris Band.

The evening promises not only entertainment but also the chance to make a positive impact in the local community.

The event will include an intimate concert where attendees can hear the stories behind chart-topping hits, paired with dinner and opportunities to dance the night away.

A silent and live auction will also take place, with all proceeds benefiting the Workforce Development Program at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County.

This vital program aims to equip local youth with essential employment skills and career exploration opportunities, including hands-on learning in skilled trades, culinary arts, and manufacturing technologies.

By attending the event, community members can contribute to building brighter futures for students, ensuring they have the resources and training needed to succeed after graduation.

