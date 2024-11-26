Snow Scholars getting care packages for final exams

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The holiday season can be tough for college students far from home. Tuesday morning, I saw how the George Snow Scholarship Fund is sending care packages filled with love and support to Snow Scholars nationwide.

"These are students in our area who, many of them, otherwise may not have such a strong opportunity to go to college, and so the George Snow Scholarship Fund provides that opportunity, not only getting to college and helping with the scholarship but support systems throughout their entire college journey," said Paige Kornblue, a board member with the George Snow Scholarship Fund.

Snack items include hot cocoa, popcorn, chips, granola rars, ramen, crackers, oatmeal, and apple sauce.

GSSF has been doing this since 2011 and this is their 13th year in which they will be creating 637 care packages.

They are asking for the public's help covering the postage for the care packages with a donation of $15. For more information, click here.

GSSF receives help from over 70 community partners, donors, and volunteers including Boca Helping Hands and Spanish River Christian School, Junior League of Boca Raton, The Addison, The Boca Raton, Boca West Country Club, Boca Grove Country Club, and individuals will be baking 637 dozen cookies for Snow Scholars.

A GSSF spokesperson said the initiative is done, "To remind their Scholars that we are rooting for them even when they are away from home. To send them love, encouragement, and confidence."