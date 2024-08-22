Shelter wants to adopt 100 pets for free this weekend

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Humane Society of Vero Beach said they've done it before, and now they want to adopt 100 animals again for their Clear The Shelter's event.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, the rescue plans to offer free adoptions of dogs, cats, and rabbits.
"Clear the Shelters Day initiative has helped more than one million pets find their forever home," said Mary Catherine Morton, the marketing and communications specialist for HSVB.
Free adoptions include:
- Spay/neuter
- Vaccines
- Microchip
- Adoption photo
- Leash and collar
The Clear the Shelter event will take place at the HSVB from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., or until the shelter is cleared.
The shelter is located at 6230 77th Street in Vero Beach. The shelter will be closed on Friday in order to prepare for the event. Animals available for adoption can be viewed by clicking here.
11 other shelters in our area are hosting their own Clear The Shelters Events running through Sept. 10. They are:
- Humane Society of Vero Beach - 6230 77th Street, Vero Beach
- H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue - 710 Jackson St., Sebastian
- Truly All Cats Trapping and Rescue - 3147 Fargo Ave, Lake Worth
- Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League - 3200 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach
- Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control - 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach
- Kibblez of Love - 15588 Tangelo Blvd, West Palm Beach
- Tri County Animal Rescue -21287 Boca Rio Road, Boca Raton
- Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, Inc - 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave, Palm City
- Adopt A Cat Foundation, Inc. - 3110 45th Street, Suite E, West Palm Beach
- Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary - 6521 Carol Street, Loxahatchee
- RU4Me Pet Rescue Inc - 5307 Piping Rock Dr, Boynton Beach
- Operation CatSnip of the Treasure Coast - 6306 Lilyan Pkwy, Ft. Pierce