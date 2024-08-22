Shelter wants to adopt 100 pets for free this weekend

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Humane Society of Vero Beach said they've done it before, and now they want to adopt 100 animals again for their Clear The Shelter's event.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the rescue plans to offer free adoptions of dogs, cats, and rabbits.

"Clear the Shelters Day initiative has helped more than one million pets find their forever home," said Mary Catherine Morton, the marketing and communications specialist for HSVB.

Free adoptions include:



Spay/neuter

Vaccines

Microchip

Adoption photo

Leash and collar

The Clear the Shelter event will take place at the HSVB from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., or until the shelter is cleared.

The shelter is located at 6230 77th Street in Vero Beach. The shelter will be closed on Friday in order to prepare for the event. Animals available for adoption can be viewed by clicking here.

11 other shelters in our area are hosting their own Clear The Shelters Events running through Sept. 10. They are:

