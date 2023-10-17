Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Shadow actors to dance the 'Time Warp' in Fort Pierce

Hauntings at the Sunrise is coming to Ft. Pierce on October 28th. It will feature food, live music, live auction, a costume contest, and zombie drinks. This morning, T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on the event that even features playing back the Rocky Horror Picture Show with a live shadow cast.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 10:14:13-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Hauntings at the Sunrise Theatre is coming to Ft. Pierce on Oct. 28. It will feature food, live music, live auction, a costume contest.

This is Sunrise Theatre Foundation's biggest fundraiser to help expose children to the arts.

"We supply theater tickets for regularly scheduled shows where we invite underserved children. We also bring in school children's for daytime performances, special academic related shows. And then we also underwrite the summer theater camp. We had kids come to the Aretha Franklin show. And these are, these are kids that are that high. They're blown away," said Christopher J Cichorek of the Sunrise Theatre Foundation.

There will also be a showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show with a shadow that will lypsinc and of course, dance the time warm.

Ticket information can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!