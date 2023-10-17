Shadow actors to dance the 'Time Warp' in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Hauntings at the Sunrise Theatre is coming to Ft. Pierce on Oct. 28. It will feature food, live music, live auction, a costume contest.

This is Sunrise Theatre Foundation's biggest fundraiser to help expose children to the arts.

"We supply theater tickets for regularly scheduled shows where we invite underserved children. We also bring in school children's for daytime performances, special academic related shows. And then we also underwrite the summer theater camp. We had kids come to the Aretha Franklin show. And these are, these are kids that are that high. They're blown away," said Christopher J Cichorek of the Sunrise Theatre Foundation.

There will also be a showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show with a shadow that will lypsinc and of course, dance the time warm.

