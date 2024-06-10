See water lilies that only bloom at night in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The McKee Botanical Garden received a certification of excellence from the International Waterlily and Water Gardening Society. The space is one of eight gardens worldwide to receive such an honor.

The garden have been in the pools, ponds, and mazes since the garden first opened in 1932.

This morning we learned about the three-day blooming cycle of the water lilies. Some bloom in the dark and some bloom during the day. You can experience the booth at this weekend's 19th Annual Waterlily Festival.

The 19th annual celebration will be on Sat. June 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This celebrated event promises a captivating display of over 80 varieties of water lilies, making it one of the state's largest collections.

This annual celebration attracts a diverse audience including McKee members, horticultural enthusiasts, photographers, artists, and visitors from across the state. Guests will be treated to a day filled with immersive experiences, including water lily repotting demonstrations, vendors selling a variety of items including plants, wire art and wood crafts, and handmade baskets from Africa. In addition, several plein air artists will be creating original works of art adding an artistic flair to the event.

