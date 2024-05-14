Sea turtle rehabilitation center celebrates 'remarkable efforts' at Gumbo Limbo

BOCA RATON, Fla. — From peril to hope: Dive deep into the remarkable recovery of sea turtles at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center who recently got their permit to restart their efforts.

T.A. Walker shined a light and celebrated their success Tuesday morning.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission denied Gumbo Limbo the ability to rehabilitate sea turtles just over a year ago.

But now, not-for-profit group the Coastal Stewards has received their permit from FWC and is again rehabilitating sea turtles at Gumbo Limbo.

The first two patients are Sadie and Terra. Terra had a fishing hook in her flipper and had digested one as well—both have been removed. Sadie, a hawksbill sea turtle, was not responding well to rehabilitation in her tank. However, when Dr. Shelby Loos suggested putting sargassum seaweed in her tank, Sadie started becoming more comfortable and began eating.

The center has three other permanent sea turtles that are too injured to return to open waters.