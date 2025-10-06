Schoolhouse Children’s Museum Train the Brain campaign promotes mental wellness

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The power of play is taking center stage this month as the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum partners with the Palm Health Foundation and the Center for Child Counseling for the annual Train the Brain campaign — an initiative designed to remind Palm Beach County residents that caring for the brain is just as important as caring for the body.

The museum’s special Train the Brain event happens Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Boynton Beach Arts & Culture Center. The morning features two caregiver sessions, three kids’ classes, and a healthy dose of community connection.

For adults, the parent sessions will provide research-backed strategies and expert guidance on nurturing emotional health in children. Caregivers will walk away with practical tools they can put to use immediately.

For kids, the morning will be pure fun with purpose:



Art Class to spark self-expression and creativity



Music Circle to build connection, joy, and lifelong brain growth



Yoga Class to promote calm focus and body awareness

Though the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum is temporarily closed for reconstruction, guests can sneak a peek at exciting new exhibits coming soon: Mangrove Manor, and the Barefoot Mailman, featuring a lifelike AI-powered avatar.

The event supports Palm Health Foundation’s mission to promote mental wellness through education, resources, and community engagement — all in an environment built around joy, curiosity, and connection.

EVENT SCHEDULE

9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. – Parent Session 1 “The Power of Play and Co-Regulation” / Children’s Art Class

9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Break

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – Children’s Music Class

10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. – Break with food and refreshments

11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Parent Session 2 “Fostering Resilience in Youth” / Children’s Yoga Class

11:45 a.m. to noon – Wrap-up

Registration is available now at schoolhousemuseum.org — space is limited, so families are encouraged to reserve their spot early.

