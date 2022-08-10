School bus pulled over for speeding in Boynton Beach school zone

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County School District school bus was pulled over Wednesday by the Boynton Beach Police Department.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 witnessed Bus 4029 being pulled over for speeding in the Citrus Cove Elementary school zone. The bus had just dropped off students for their first day of school.

"We stopped the school bus. She believed that the school zone wasn't active at the time," said Officer Vincent Mastro of Boyton Beach Police Department.

The police department issued the bus driver a warning. In total, there were 14 warnings and 4 tickets issued in front of the elementary school on Wednesday.

"If yellow lights [are] flashing, that means it's an active school zone," Mastro said.

A PBCSD bus was pulled over for speeding in a school zone by @bbpd. The driver was given a warning. pic.twitter.com/yPNRbPeQkV — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) August 10, 2022

Mastro had several tips for drivers experiencing school zones.

"If you need to get someplace quicker, leave a little bit earlier. Just give yourself extra time today," said Mastro.

The department also is reminding drivers not to drop kids off the side of roads and for parents to stay off handheld devices.

A spokesperson for Boynton Beach PD said it's a good reminder that anyone can be pulled over for speeding.

