Scarecrow stilt walkers provide not-so-scary Halloween at Gardens Mall

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The holidays at The Gardens Mall are kicking off with a not-so-scary Halloween event this weekend.

"Batty Manor” is back at and is located at the Grand Court. There will be a lot of fun to be had with Halloween photo ops with Scarecrow stilt walkers, candy giveaways, kids activities, and more.

"We have our live Boogah & Hoogah’s Haunted House Party shows, a sing-along do-along: Kids come dressed in your costumes. And Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. we have our Kids Club Spooky Soiree right here in Grand Court with another live show candy giveaways and more," said Whitney Jester, director of marketing at The Gardens Mall.

And once Halloween is wrapped up, the Mall will welcome Santa Claus with a parade on Friday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. The Palm Beach Gardens High School Marching Band will lead Ol' Saint Nick to his throne in the Grand Court.

Other holiday events at The Gardens Mall