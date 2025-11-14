Santa swaps his sleigh for a surfboard at downtown West Palm Beach’s Juicy Cocktail Bar

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This holiday season, Santa Claus is making a pit stop in the Palm Beaches — but forget the sleigh. For the Sippin’ Santa tropical Christmas pop-up at Juicy Cocktail Bar, Saint Nick is all about palm trees, tiki mugs, and hibiscus garlands instead of pine.

Opening Wednesday, Nov. 19 and running through Christmas Eve, Juicy — in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach — transforms into a sunny holiday wonderland where the cocktails are as festive as the décor. It’s part of a nationwide tradition that began at Boilermaker in New York City in 2015.

In 2018, tiki luminary Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, named one of Imbibe’s “25 Most Influential Cocktail Personalities of the Past Century,” helped expand Sippin’ Santa to over 60 locations across North America. Berry’s tropical holiday cocktail creations now anchor the pop-up at every location, including Juicy.

Juicy itself opened in November 2023 with a mission to push the boundaries on quality cocktails. Their bar program focuses on exotic and tropical fruits, meticulously crafted ice, and getting guests to step outside their comfort zone — maybe swapping vodka for rum or tasting cacao fruit for the first time.

Visitors this year will see a second bar added to accommodate the pop-up’s growing fan base. Guests can expect:



Collectible tiki mugs wrapped like Christmas presents.

A larger holiday food menu pairing perfectly with tropical cocktails.

Signature drinks designed by Beachbum Berry himself.

Palm trees decked in ornaments, hibiscus garlands, and plenty of kitsch.

General Manager Corey Brown said the experience is “equal parts festive and unexpected,” encouraging everyone to “take a chance” on flavors they’ve never tried before.

Juicy Cocktail Bar

202 S. Olive Ave

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Website: JuicyWPB.com

Facebook: Juicy Cocktail Bar

Instagram: @ JuicyCocktailsWPB

Dates: Nov. 19, 2025 – Dec. 24, 2025

Hours vary; reservations encouraged.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.