Run with the Cops invites all ages to be part of a community celebration of fitness and fun

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach is lacing up for a heart-pounding, joy-filled morning as the 9th annual Run with the Cops approaches.

This lively event takes place on Sunday, April 13. and invites folks of all ages to run, walk, or jog along a picturesque 5K route that hugs the sparkling Intracoastal on Flagler Drive.

Runners can look forward to crossing the finish line and earning collector’s medal. Plus, kids aged 8-12 can join in on the excitement with the 1K Sunrise Sprint, while the tiniest participants can dash their hearts out in the 100-yard Kids Dash—an adventure for little legs under age 7.

The day is packed with engaging activities, from award ceremonies to lively music and fun booths—expect to see some cool first responder vehicles up close and personal.

All proceeds from this spirited race benefit THE FUND for West Palm Beach Police, which champions initiatives like Shop with a Cop and the Victims Assistance Fund. It’s a chance to support local heroes while having a blast.

Everything kicks off bright and early, with the 5K race starting at 7:30 a.m. and the kids’ events taking place at 8:30 a.m.

Ready to join the fun? Visit runwiththecops5k.com for all the details and to register.

