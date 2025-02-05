Run for Wendy 5k/10k happening Saturday in Okeeheelee Park

WEST PALM BEACH FLA. — Running with Purpose. Racers will lace up their sneakers for the Running for Wendy ‘No Fear’ 5 and 10k this Saturday in Okeeheelee Park. This morning T.A. Walker is in West Palm Beach shining a light on the race that aims to empower women everywhere.

Description:

Wendy Martinez was born in Managua, Nicaragua, in 1983 and moved with her family to Florida at age five. Embracing her Latina heritage, Wendy radiated warmth, enthusiasm, and support for those around her. She excelled academically, was deeply involved in her church, and found joy in travel, developing a deep appreciation for global diversity. Her pursuit of higher education led her to Washington, D.C., where she earned a Master’s degree from Georgetown University. Wendy then built a distinguished career in international affairs and later transitioned into the tech industry with FiscalNote, ultimately rising to Chief of Staff and championing corporate citizenship. Her personal life was equally rich, full of love and meaningful connections with her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie, and close friends.

Click herefor info.Tragically, Wendy’s life was cut short in 2018 at age 35. Her story, along with those of women like Eliza Fletcher, Mollie Tibbetts, and Vanessa Marcotte, underscores the need for safe public spaces. Wendy’s legacy continues through the Wendy Martinez Legacy Project, which inspires action to protect women and create safe spaces. By supporting our cause, you’re contributing to a world where women can move freely without fear. Together, we’re building a legacy of safety, awareness, and change.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.