Romance and bromance this weekend at 'Shrek The Musical'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Who says ogres don't have fun?

Shrek and friends are in tow this weekend and ready to take you on an unforgettable journey. T.A. Walker is "Shining A light" on a way for you and your family to bond, unplug, and unwind this weekend at the Kravis Center.

You can fall in love all "orge" again. It's Shrek reimagined for a new generation.

The musical is based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film "Shrek" featuring an ogre, a donkey, and a princess. The musical garnered eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Costume Design.

"It runs two hours, which is perfect for the kids, that includes the intermission," said Shrek The Musical's executive producer and Emmy award-winning writer Dani Davis. "The romance. We're talking Shrek and Fiona. The bromance between Donkey and Shrek. It's so delicious."

WATCH: Interview with Shrek's Dani Davis

Raw Interview with Shrek's Dani Davis

The comedy is a joyful, colorful Shrek that leans into the humanity in all of us and celebrates our differences. It's billed as a show for everyone.

"It's just one of those shows everyone will enjoy together and be able to talk about on the other side of it. So mom and dad aren't dumbing it down and the kids aren't sitting there going, 'What the heck is going on here?'" Davis said.

If you haven't seen this show in over 10 years, they've made several changes with the music. There are four shows this weekend at the Kravis Center. Tickets start at $40 plus taxes and fee. For more information, click here.