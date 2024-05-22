Robot pets, music help ease agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Today we got to meet many groups that help people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers.

Alzheimer's Community Care held its 25th annual Education Conference Wednesday at the Palm Beach Gardens Marriott (you old-timers will remember that's where Club So Sorry... I mean Club Safari was back in the day).

One of the interesting things I learned about is that singing stimulates many areas of the brain, brings alive old memories and minimizes agitation in dementia patients.

How music brings back cherished memories in Alzheimer's patients

Another tool that provides comfort is robot pets. Yes, robots! When a person can no longer care for an animal, these robots can provide comfort.

Robot pets help ease agitation in dementia patients

The Education Conference also connects caregivers to resources, often the people who deal with the stress of caring for a loved one.

