Ringling Bros. returns to South Florida with high‑energy, animal‑free spectacle

SUNRISE, Fla. — The circus has changed — and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey wants you to see how. The longtime entertainment brand brings its reimagined “Greatest Show On Earth” to South Florida this weekend, swapping the traditional animal acts for a fast‑paced, music‑driven showcase of human skill.

The production runs Jan. 23–25 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, following a Miami stop earlier in the month. Audiences can expect acrobatics, dance battles, trampoline stunts, aerial feats and interactive moments that start before the first act.

This touring ensemble features 65 performers from 17 countries. Highlights include a Colombian acro‑salsa troupe, a world‑renowned U.S. contortionist, Chinese hoop divers and acrobatic cyclists, plus the return of Bailey the Robo Pup — a mechanical character with boundless energy.

Ringling’s creative team says the goal was to deliver a show that moves at “the speed of today’s world,” blending LED visuals, real‑time crowd shots and global talent into a production designed for all ages.

Tickets are available at Ringling.com and at the arena box office.

This story includes information generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence and has been reviewed and edited by WPTV staff to ensure accuracy and alignment with newsroom standards.

