Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returns to South Florida after 7-year hiatus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After taking a seven-year hiatus, The Greatest Show on Earth is back, reimagined.

Promoters are calling it an, "All-new Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus." What's gone are animals and clowns. What's in is modern comedy, Argendance, a robot dog named Bailey Circuit, trapeze artists soaring through the arena, among other attractions.

The circus has six shows this weekend at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, formerly known as the BB&T Center and FLA Live Arena.

