Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returns to South Florida after 7-year hiatus

The circus has 6 shows this weekend at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise
Ringling Bros. and Barnum &amp; Bailey Circus
Ringling Bros and Barnum &amp; Bailey Circus returns to South Florida reimagined.
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 11:18:20-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After taking a seven-year hiatus, The Greatest Show on Earth is back, reimagined.

Promoters are calling it an, "All-new Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus." What's gone are animals and clowns. What's in is modern comedy, Argendance, a robot dog named Bailey Circuit, trapeze artists soaring through the arena, among other attractions.

The circus has six shows this weekend at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, formerly known as the BB&T Center and FLA Live Arena.

For tickets to the shows, click here.

