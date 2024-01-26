Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returns to South Florida after 7-year hiatus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After taking a seven-year hiatus, The Greatest Show on Earth is back, reimagined.
The Argendancers
The New Ringling Brothers - Argendancers
Promoters are calling it an, "All-new Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus." What's gone are animals and clowns. What's in is modern comedy, Argendance, a robot dog named Bailey Circuit, trapeze artists soaring through the arena, among other attractions.
WATCH: Rolla Bolla Act
The New Ringling Brothers - Rolla Bolla Act
The circus has six shows this weekend at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, formerly known as the BB&T Center and FLA Live Arena.
WATCH: The Costumes
The New Ringling Brothers - The Costumes