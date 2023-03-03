Rib Round Up Music Festival returns to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ribs, barbecue, and three stages of live music are happening this weekend at the Rib Round Up Music Festival in West Palm Beach.

The festival will be held Saturday at noon at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Shining a Light reporter T.A. Walker will be one of the rib judges and Tim Lear and Chelsea Taylor of New Country 103.1 will be hosting the festival.

"It's something we look forward to all year, to be able to connect with our listeners, to have live music, delicious food and to be able to provide this event for the community is the best part of

our jobs," Taylor said.

Lear said this year local community heroes—teachers, first responders, military, past and present—have their own section where they will be recognized.

"It's such a great part of Rib Round Up to actually have our heroes stand up and be recognized," he said, "and for us to say a little thank you for what they do, because we can't thank them enough for what they do on a daily basis."

