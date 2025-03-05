Rescue Life Sanctuary: A haven for animals and community connection

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Rescue Life Sanctuary was founded in December 2013 by Megan Weinberger.

The sanctuary is home to a remarkable array of creatures, including horses, dogs, cats, zebras, donkeys and even pigs. Its mission is to create a "slice of heaven" for these animals.

Rescue Life Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization partners with local charities, such as the Dream Ride Foundation and ELS for Autism, allowing their certified therapy animals to bring joy and healing to those in need.

