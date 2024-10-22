Renowned South African choir from 'America's Got Talent' to perform at Kravis Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South African youth choir is kicking off its second world tour Thursday night in West Palm Beach at the Kravis Center.

You may have seen them on a few seasons of "America's Got Talent," season 14, and the All-Stars season.

This Ndlovu Youth Choir was formed in 2009 to bring the performing arts to rural and poor communities in South Africa. They got noticed when they covered Ed Sheran's song, "Shape of You," arnering them 100s of millions of views.

Their run on "America's Got Talent"made them the first choir in the history of the show to reach the final.

I talked to the choir's conductor, Ralf Schmitt, on Monday.