Rembrandts land at the Norton Museum of Art— art you’d usually need a passport to see

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — You’d have to pack your bags for Amsterdam…or maybe Paris…to see art like this — unless, of course, you find yourself on Dixie Highway this fall.

The Norton Museum of Art is the only place in the United States where visitors can see Art and Life in Rembrandt’s Time: Masterpieces from The Leiden Collection, a breathtaking exhibition that transports guests to the Dutch Golden Age.

“An exhibition like Art and Life in Rembrandt’s Time has never been seen before in our region. Viewers will be enthralled not only by the artistry of Rembrandt, but also the depth of talent of other 17th-century Dutch artists,” said Ghislain d’Humières, Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO of the Norton Museum of Art in a statement. “It is an honor to host this impressive exhibition at the Norton, the first of its kind in America.”

From captivating portraits and evocative character studies to luminous genre scenes, the exhibition offers an intimate glimpse into 17th-century life in the Netherlands through the eyes of its greatest painters — like Rembrandt van Rijn, Johannes Vermeer, and other masters whose works rarely leave Europe.

Curators say timing is everything. The exhibition coincides with the 400th anniversary of the Dutch founding of New Amsterdam, present-day Manhattan, and draws from The Leiden Collection’s unique focus on capturing humanity in all its forms.

“One of the most remarkable facts about Rembrandt and his circle is that their artworks continue to connect with audiences, hundreds of years after they were painted,” said Elizabeth Nogrady, Curator of The Leiden Collection in a statement. “These artists had an uncanny ability to tap into the continuity of human experience, which makes them continually relevant — even in very different times.”

For residents and visitors in the Palm Beaches, that means no passport required. Just a short drive to the Norton Museum of Art for an encounter with art that has crossed centuries — and an ocean — to be here.

The exhibition runs now through early next year. Admission details and hours can be found at norton.org.

