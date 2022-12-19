Recipes for Success training underserved workers for culinary jobs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Preparing people for successful careers as entrepreneurs or employees in the culinary industry is one of the mission of Recipes for Success.

"Recipes for Success is a culinary training program designed to break the cycle of under an unemployment in Palm Beach County by matching clients with available jobs in the culinary industry," said Christine Raymond, the executive director and general counsel for Extraordinary Charities.

The program makes significant improvements in their clients' lives.

"It's life changing, you know? Not only do they have a sense of purpose, but they are confident that they can provide for themselves and for their family. It's really a game changer," Raymond said.

"Just to watch a client who has never handled food to walk in the kitchen, learn a skill and then even just dream about the possibility of having a job it's just amazing. Their entire demeanor changes. And this is not just for clients with unique abilities. It's really for anybody in Palm Beach County who is looking to make a career change or develop a career for the first time," said Raymond.

Often many of the clients are hired at SubCulture restaurant group.