Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts drops its 2025–2026 season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you thought last season was big, hold onto your playbills — the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts just announced a jaw‑dropping 2025–2026 season this morning, and there’s something for everybody.

We’re talking Broadway blockbusters, dazzling dance, powerhouse concerts, laugh‑till‑you‑cry comedy, family fun, and free community events.

Red-Carpet Premieres First for Palm Beach

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil – A holiday spectacular you’ve never seen before.

Sutton Foster & Kelli O’Hara – Two Tony-winning Broadway legends on one stage.

Handel & Haydn Society’s “Messiah” – A perfect December tradition, performed by America’s oldest continuously performing arts organization.

Broadway (Kravis on Broadway & More)

Coming straight from New York — and London! — these hits will have audiences singing in the lobby:



The Wiz (Oct. 21–26)

Kimberly Akimbo (Nov. 11–16)

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil (Nov. 20–30)

The Choir of Man (Dec. 22–28)

Some Like It Hot (Jan. 6–11)

MJ: The Musical (Feb. 10–15)

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical (Apr 7–12)

The Notebook (April 28–May 3)

Plus — The Addams Family (Oct. 31–Nov. 2) and Beetlejuice (June 2–7).

Comedy for Days



Josh Johnson (Nov. 6)

Kevin James (Jan. 15)

Jeremy Piven (Dec. 5–6)

Ali Siddiq (Dec. 20)



Music Legends & Chart-Toppers



Paul Anna (March 6)

Rick Springfield & Richard Marx (yes, together!) (Oct. 4)

Jacob Collier (Oct. 16)

Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass (Jan. 12)

Bebe Winans (June 13)



Electrifying Dance



Ballets Jazz Montréal: Dance Me – The Music of Leonard Cohen (April 14)

Tango After Dark (Jan. 18)

Alonzo King LINES Ballet (March 11)

Les Ballets Africains (Jan. 29)

Family Fun



Dog Man: The Musical (March 14)

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat. (May 5)

Free Community Events



National Dance Day (Sept. 20)

Kravis Center Block Party (Nov. 8)

For a complete event listing go here.

Tickets & Info

Most tickets go on sale to the public Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at kravis.org, by phone at (561) 832‑7469, or in person at the Kravis Center Box Office.

T.A.’s Top 5 Must‑See Shows This Kravis Season

(because no one’s budget can handle them all… unless your rich aunt in Jupiter adopts you)



MJ: The Musical – Feb 10–15

If you’re not moonwalking out of Dreyfoos Hall, you did it wrong. Tony-winning energy, all the hits, and dance moves you’ll “accidentally” try later when no one’s looking.



2. ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil – Nov 20–30

Finally, a holiday show that’s elves-meets-acrobatics. It’s like Santa joined Cirque training instead of the sleigh team.

3. Rick Springfield & Richard Marx – Date TBA

Two pop‑rock heartthrobs, one concert. Expect “Jessie’s Girl” sing‑alongs, “Right Here Waiting” swaying, and an entire audience Googling “are they still single?”

4. The Wiz – Oct 21–26

Follow the yellow brick road… Palm Beach style. This vibrant revival has the soul, sparkle, and sass to send you skipping all the way to Clematis.

5. Josh Johnson – Nov 6

Former Tonight Show writer, TikTok comedy assassin, and my personal obsession. He serves news‑cycle‑sharp humor that somehow feels like you’re spilling tea with your funniest friend. The algorithm loves him, I love him, you’ll love him. Period.

T.A. Pro Tip:

Don’t get played. Fake tickets, jacked-up prices, and “service fees” that could fund a small island trip? Hard pass. If you want the real deal — at the real price — buy your Kravis Center tickets at Kravis.org. Not .com. Not your neighbor’s “I know a guy.” Kravis.org. Trust me — your wallet (and your seat) will thank you.

Kravis.org

