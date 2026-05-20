Publix to open in Avenir after EF-3 tornado destruction with specialty foods, upstairs seating

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Nearly two years after an EF‑3 tornado demolished the original under‑construction Publix at Avenir Town Center, residents will finally see their store open Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

WATCH: New Avenir Publix opens

Publix in Palm Beach Gardens' Avenir opening with expanded cheese and Hispanic foods

The storm, spun off Hurricane Milton in October 2024, brought winds up to 140 mph, scattering debris throughout Avenir, damaging homes, and leaving the nearly complete Publix building in ruin.

The destruction required a full demolition, delaying the project by more than a year.

A Celebration of Resilience

Lindsey Willis, media relations manager for Publix, says the grand opening marks more than just the return of a grocery store.

“It’s a milestone for the entire community,” Willis told WPTV’s T.A. Walker. “We’re finally going to open our doors, show off our wonderful store, and be together. This is a celebration of all of us coming together after going through that tornado.”

Lisa Field Bucher Publix under construction in Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens destroyed by tornado on Oct. 9, 2024.

Customers will find a location designed for convenience — especially those commuting along Northlake Boulevard — with westbound access for quick lunch stops or after‑work shopping. Right next door, a Publix Liquors store will open alongside the main supermarket, offering one‑stop shopping.

Specialty Offerings in the New Store

The Avenir Publix features an expanded Hispanic foods section and expanded cheese section with specialty varieties for every palate. The deli offers ramen bowls in four flavors, sushi selections, and an expanded grab‑and‑go area. Shoppers can still enjoy staples like Publix subs, ice cream, and a full‑service pharmacy.

An upstairs seating area provides panoramic views of the entire floor, encouraging neighbors to sit and talk.

Ready for Memorial Day

Opening just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Publix is stocked with patriotic pastries, cookies, brownies, hot dogs, burgers, and grilling essentials. Willis says shoppers should check Publix’s weekly ad for buy‑one‑get‑one deals on holiday favorites.

Why This Matters Now

For Avenir residents and Palm Beach Gardens neighbors, this store is a symbol of recovery. Many spent months driving past the site since the storm, envisioning the day they could finally claim “their Publix.”

That day has arrived.

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