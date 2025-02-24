Project helping SouthTech Academy students learn about environment, wildlife conservation

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — SouthTech Academy is making a splash with a floating wetland project that was installed in 2024. It promises to enhance environmental education and support local wildlife.

This vibrant initiative is transforming a retention pond into a living laboratory, and students are diving in headfirst.

In collaboration with the University of South Carolina, the National Wildlife Refuge, and the Friends of Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, this project is a hands-on learning experience where students are not just observers—they’re actively involved in building and maintaining this important habitat.

The real highlight? The native plants and nesting birds that are flocking to their new floating sanctuary. As it matures, this wetland will serve as a critical habitat for local wildlife, helping to boost biodiversity in the area.

SouthTech’s Agritech program is gearing up to officially launch as an academy next year, offering certification programs designed to cultivate the next generation of eco-conscious leaders.

Thanks to generous grants from the Palm Beach International Boat Show, the Friends of Loxahatchee, and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, this project showcases how community support can make innovative educational opportunities a reality.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.