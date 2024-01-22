Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Princesses, heroes, and superheroes headline free event in Boynton Beach

You can attend a free Family Fun Day Event on Saturday in Boynton Beach. It’s a celebration of superheroes, real heroes, entertainment and more. This morning T.A. Walker is at the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum Family shining a light on Fun Day.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 10:32:10-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — You can attend a free Family Fun Day Event on Saturday in Boynton Beach. It’s a celebration of superheroes, real heroes (like firefighters, police, and military personnel), entertainment, and more.

The event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum.

WPTV journalist T.A. Walker shined a light on the activities including having tea with your favorite princess or slime-making with superheroes.

"There's a superhero slime lab where the kids are going to be making some slime with their favorite superhero. I do suggest you do it outside and keep it outside but it is a lot of fun and the kids love it," said Suzanne Ross, the executive director of the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum.

You do need to preregister for the slime-making and the tea but the bounce houses, stage entertainment, food, and music, are free and open to the public.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.