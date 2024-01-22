Princesses, heroes, and superheroes headline free event in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — You can attend a free Family Fun Day Event on Saturday in Boynton Beach. It’s a celebration of superheroes, real heroes (like firefighters, police, and military personnel), entertainment, and more.

The event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum.

WPTV journalist T.A. Walker shined a light on the activities including having tea with your favorite princess or slime-making with superheroes.

"There's a superhero slime lab where the kids are going to be making some slime with their favorite superhero. I do suggest you do it outside and keep it outside but it is a lot of fun and the kids love it," said Suzanne Ross, the executive director of the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum.

You do need to preregister for the slime-making and the tea but the bounce houses, stage entertainment, food, and music, are free and open to the public.