Powerful youth talent coming to Belle Glade Youth Explosion

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Witness the incredible talent of children and teens ages 5 to 18 as they perform in a variety of acts including rap, praise dance, and ballet.

Tuesday morning, I shined a light on the Belle Glade Youth Explosion happening June 22 at 5 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club gymnasium.

This is the third annual event that was founded by Rev. Willie Lawrence, who is a minister at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Belle Glade. He said the area is known for its great football players, but students in the arts and their talents are often overlooked.

Steve Wilson, mayor of Belle Glade, said he enjoys hearing positive stories about youth from the Belle Glade, South Bay, and Pahokee.

Rev. Lawrence said he hopes the community will come out and support the participants.