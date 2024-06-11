Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Powerful youth talent coming to Belle Glade Youth Explosion

From tap and step teams to captivating bands and choirs, our local youth will leave you in awe. This morning we are celebrating their achievements and feel the pride of our hometown next Saturday at the Boys &amp; Girls Club Gymnasium. This morning, T.A. Walker is in Belle Glade Shining A Light.
Untitled-1.png
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jun 11, 2024

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Witness the incredible talent of children and teens ages 5 to 18 as they perform in a variety of acts including rap, praise dance, and ballet.

Tuesday morning, I shined a light on the Belle Glade Youth Explosion happening June 22 at 5 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club gymnasium.

This is the third annual event that was founded by Rev. Willie Lawrence, who is a minister at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Belle Glade. He said the area is known for its great football players, but students in the arts and their talents are often overlooked.

Steve Wilson, mayor of Belle Glade, said he enjoys hearing positive stories about youth from the Belle Glade, South Bay, and Pahokee.

Rev. Lawrence said he hopes the community will come out and support the participants.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU